1
Arcane Sphere

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

1
1
Atlantean
1
Pack Stalk

Refresh five mana gems.

1
Pyreshell Beetle

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1.

1
3
1
Backstreet Bouncer

Afterlife: Add a random rune to your hand.

1
1
1
Sentinel Princess

Roar: If you control another Atlantean, this gets +1 strength.

2
2
Atlantean
1
Peculiar Spellwyrm

Roar: Your opponent randomly pulls a spell from their deck. Reduce the cost of the spell to 1.

2
6
Dragon
1
Leviathan Hunter

Roar: Equip a 1/1 Barbed Hook. If you control another Viking, equip a 1/2 Barbed Hook instead.

2
1
Viking
1
Nemris, the Unstable

Each turn this is in your hand, transform into a random legendary creature.

1
1
1
Namebinder Zal'zie

At the end of each turn, if your god power is active, change it to a random common one.

1
3
Nether
1
Lara Grim, Spellthief

Hidden for 1 turn. Backline. Whenever a spell is cast, give a copy of it to the other player.

1
1
1
Raze Imp

Roar: Shuffle two random Nethers into your deck.

2
2
Nether
1
Revivification

Heal your god for 7. If this puts your god at full health, add a random Nature card to your hand. 

Nature deck
tickzozo
  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Combos
  3. Combo 226