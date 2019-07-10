Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
Zealous March is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Zealous March belongs to light. Zealous March costs 8 mana. Zealous March rarity is rare. Zealous March is from type Spell. Zealous March is from Neutral tribe. Zealous March is part of the core set. Zealous March currently available in beta. There are 373 Zealous March cards in existence (total). Zealous March was released at August 28, 2019.