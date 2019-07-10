Summon six 2/2 Acolytes, give them frontline and protected. For each Acolyte not summoned, heal your god for 4.

Zealous March is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Zealous March belongs to light. Zealous March costs 8 mana. Zealous March rarity is rare. Zealous March is from type Spell. Zealous March is from Neutral tribe. Zealous March is part of the core set. Zealous March currently available in beta. There are 373 Zealous March cards in existence (total). Zealous March was released at August 28, 2019.