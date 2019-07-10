If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is a neutral card. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther costs 5 mana. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther rarity is legendary. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is from type Creature. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther has 4 attack. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther has 4 health. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is from Neutral tribe. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is part of the core set. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther currently available in beta. There are 127 Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther cards in existence (total). Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther was released at September 03, 2019.