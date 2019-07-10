5

Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther

Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, this creature gains those abilities.

4
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther
Roar: If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.
3
3

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther
If any creatures in your hand have deadly, flank, frontline, hidden, protected, twin strike, or ward, gain those attributes.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is a neutral card. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther costs 5 mana. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther rarity is legendary. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is from type Creature. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther has 4 attack. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther has 4 health. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is from Neutral tribe. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther is part of the core set. Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther currently available in beta. There are 127 Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther cards in existence (total). Zaxiom, Cryptic Panther was released at September 03, 2019.