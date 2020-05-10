At the end of your turn, give a random creature in your hand +X strength where X is equal to the number of creatures in your hand.

Xanthe of Tartessos is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Xanthe of Tartessos belongs to war. Xanthe of Tartessos costs 3 mana. Xanthe of Tartessos rarity is legendary. Xanthe of Tartessos is from type Creature. Xanthe of Tartessos has 3 attack. Xanthe of Tartessos has 3 health. Xanthe of Tartessos is from Olympian tribe. Xanthe of Tartessos is part of the trial set. Xanthe of Tartessos currently available in beta. Xanthe of Tartessos was released at May 10, 2020.