1

Writhing Spirit

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +1. Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.

3
3
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Writhing Spirit

Creatures damaged by Writhing Spirit get burn +1. Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.

3
3

Version 2

Replaced October 10, 2019

1
Writhing Spirit
Creatures damaged by Writhing Spirit get burn +1. Roar: Obliterate a card in your hand.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Writhing Spirit

Writhing Spirit is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Writhing Spirit belongs to death. Writhing Spirit costs 1 mana. Writhing Spirit rarity is rare. Writhing Spirit is from type Creature. Writhing Spirit has 3 attack. Writhing Spirit has 3 health. Writhing Spirit is from Nether tribe. Writhing Spirit is part of the core set. Writhing Spirit currently available in beta. There are 292 Writhing Spirit cards in existence (total). Writhing Spirit was released at October 10, 2019.