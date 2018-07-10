7

Wrath Zealot

Deadly. Frontline. Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.

1
4
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Version 5

Replaced October 26, 2019

7
Wrath Zealot

Deadly. Ward. Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.

1
4

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

7
Wrath Zealot
Deadly. Ward. Roar: Summon a Wrath Zealot.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Wrath Zealot
Deadly. Roar: Summon two copies of this creature.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

8
Wrath Zealot
Twin-Strike. Roar: Deal 1 damage to all creatures.
3
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Wrath Zealot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wrath Zealot is a neutral card. Wrath Zealot costs 7 mana. Wrath Zealot rarity is epic. Wrath Zealot is from type Creature. Wrath Zealot has 1 attack. Wrath Zealot has 4 health. Wrath Zealot is from Nether tribe. Wrath Zealot is part of the genesis set. Wrath Zealot currently available in beta. There are 4519 Wrath Zealot cards in existence (total). Wrath Zealot was released at October 26, 2019.