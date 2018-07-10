Wrath Zealot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wrath Zealot is a neutral card. Wrath Zealot costs 7 mana. Wrath Zealot rarity is epic. Wrath Zealot is from type Creature. Wrath Zealot has 1 attack. Wrath Zealot has 4 health. Wrath Zealot is from Nether tribe. Wrath Zealot is part of the genesis set. Wrath Zealot currently available in beta. There are 4519 Wrath Zealot cards in existence (total). Wrath Zealot was released at October 26, 2019.