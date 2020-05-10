Wolf-Soul Berserker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wolf-Soul Berserker belongs to war. Wolf-Soul Berserker costs 3 mana. Wolf-Soul Berserker rarity is common. Wolf-Soul Berserker is from type Creature. Wolf-Soul Berserker has 3 attack. Wolf-Soul Berserker has 3 health. Wolf-Soul Berserker is from Viking tribe. Wolf-Soul Berserker is part of the trial set. Wolf-Soul Berserker currently not available in beta. Wolf-Soul Berserker was released at May 10, 2020.