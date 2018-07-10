Wizened Warlock is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wizened Warlock is a neutral card. Wizened Warlock costs 3 mana. Wizened Warlock rarity is epic. Wizened Warlock is from type Creature. Wizened Warlock has 2 attack. Wizened Warlock has 2 health. Wizened Warlock is from Amazon tribe. Wizened Warlock is part of the genesis set. Wizened Warlock currently available in beta. There are 4419 Wizened Warlock cards in existence (total). Wizened Warlock was released at August 28, 2019.