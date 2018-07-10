Wind-Up Roller is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wind-Up Roller is a neutral card. Wind-Up Roller costs 2 mana. Wind-Up Roller rarity is rare. Wind-Up Roller is from type Creature. Wind-Up Roller has 3 attack. Wind-Up Roller has 2 health. Wind-Up Roller is from Atlantean tribe. Wind-Up Roller is part of the genesis set. Wind-Up Roller currently available in beta. There are 12335 Wind-Up Roller cards in existence (total). Wind-Up Roller was released at August 28, 2019.