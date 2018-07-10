2

Will O' Wisp

Ward. Roar: Summon a Will O' Wisp.

1
1
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Will O' Wisp

Ward. Roar: Summon a Will O' Wisp.

1
1

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Will O' Wisp
Ward. Roar: Summon a Will O' Wisp.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Will O' Wisp
Roar: If you're holding an Aether, gain +2 Attack.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Will O' Wisp

Will O' Wisp is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Will O' Wisp belongs to light. Will O' Wisp costs 2 mana. Will O' Wisp rarity is common. Will O' Wisp is from type Creature. Will O' Wisp has 1 attack. Will O' Wisp has 1 health. Will O' Wisp is from Mystic tribe. Will O' Wisp is part of the genesis set. Will O' Wisp currently available in beta. There are 35464 Will O' Wisp cards in existence (total). Will O' Wisp was released at October 26, 2019.