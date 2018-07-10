2

Wilds Lifebonder

Whenever you play a Nature card, heal your god for 3.

1
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Wilds Lifebonder

Whenever you play a Nature card, heal your god for 3.

1
3

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Wilds Lifebonder

Whenever you play a Nature card, heal your god for 3.

1
2

Version 3

Replaced October 25, 2019

2
Wilds Lifebonder
Whenever you play a Nature card, heal your god for 3.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Wilds Lifebonder
Start of your turn: Gain 1 mana.
4
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Wilds Lifebonder is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wilds Lifebonder belongs to nature. Wilds Lifebonder costs 2 mana. Wilds Lifebonder rarity is rare. Wilds Lifebonder is from type Creature. Wilds Lifebonder has 1 attack. Wilds Lifebonder has 3 health. Wilds Lifebonder is from Mystic tribe. Wilds Lifebonder is part of the genesis set. Wilds Lifebonder currently available in beta. There are 12326 Wilds Lifebonder cards in existence (total). Wilds Lifebonder was released at October 26, 2019.