Wild Spellsinger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wild Spellsinger is a neutral card. Wild Spellsinger costs 6 mana. Wild Spellsinger rarity is rare. Wild Spellsinger is from type Creature. Wild Spellsinger has 5 attack. Wild Spellsinger has 6 health. Wild Spellsinger is from Guild tribe. Wild Spellsinger is part of the genesis set. Wild Spellsinger currently available in beta. There are 12218 Wild Spellsinger cards in existence (total). Wild Spellsinger was released at October 26, 2019.