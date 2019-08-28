Wiccan Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wiccan Warrior is a neutral card. Wiccan Warrior costs 1 mana. Wiccan Warrior rarity is common. Wiccan Warrior is from type Creature. Wiccan Warrior has 2 attack. Wiccan Warrior has 2 health. Wiccan Warrior is from Amazon tribe. Wiccan Warrior is part of the core set. Wiccan Warrior currently available in beta. There are 437 Wiccan Warrior cards in existence (total). Wiccan Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.