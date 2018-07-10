5

Well of Power

Remove a mana lock, draw a card, and give your god protected.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Well of Power
Gain 2 filled Mana Gems, draw a card and heal 2 Health.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

5
Well of Power
Remove 1 Mana Lock, draw a card and give your God Protected.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

