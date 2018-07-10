Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Wasteful Shax is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wasteful Shax belongs to death. Wasteful Shax costs 2 mana. Wasteful Shax rarity is common. Wasteful Shax is from type Creature. Wasteful Shax has 3 attack. Wasteful Shax has 6 health. Wasteful Shax is from Nether tribe. Wasteful Shax is part of the genesis set. Wasteful Shax currently available in beta. There are 35152 Wasteful Shax cards in existence (total). Wasteful Shax was released at August 28, 2019.