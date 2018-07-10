Regen +1. At the start of your turn, before you draw, choose and discard a creature. Destroy Wasteful Shax if you cannot.

Regen 1. At the end of your opponents turn, oblierate a random creature in your hand. Destroy Wasteful Shax if you cannot.

Regen 2. At the end of your opponents turn, oblierate a random creature in your hand. Destroy Wasteful Shax if you cannot.

Regen 2. At the end of your opponents turn, obliterate a random creature in your hand. Destroy Wasteful Shax if you cannot.

Wasteful Shax is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Wasteful Shax belongs to death. Wasteful Shax costs 2 mana. Wasteful Shax rarity is common. Wasteful Shax is from type Creature. Wasteful Shax has 3 attack. Wasteful Shax has 6 health. Wasteful Shax is from Nether tribe. Wasteful Shax is part of the genesis set. Wasteful Shax currently available in beta. There are 35152 Wasteful Shax cards in existence (total). Wasteful Shax was released at August 28, 2019.