Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warrior belongs to war. Warrior costs 2 mana. Warrior rarity is common. Warrior is from type Creature. Warrior has 2 attack. Warrior has 2 health. Warrior is from Neutral tribe. Warrior is part of the core set. Warrior currently available in beta. There are 0 Warrior cards in existence (total). Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.