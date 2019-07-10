2

Warrior

Roar: This creature randomly gains flank, twin strike, or leach. It also randomly gains +1 strength or +1 health.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Warrior
Warrior randomly gains flank, twin strike or leech and +1 health or strength when summoned.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Warrior
Roar: Gain 2 random buffs out of: Flanking, twin strike, leech, attack +1, health +1, or protected and -1 health.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warrior belongs to war. Warrior costs 2 mana. Warrior rarity is common. Warrior is from type Creature. Warrior has 2 attack. Warrior has 2 health. Warrior is from Neutral tribe. Warrior is part of the core set. Warrior currently available in beta. There are 0 Warrior cards in existence (total). Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.