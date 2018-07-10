Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

Warp Engineer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warp Engineer belongs to magic. Warp Engineer costs 2 mana. Warp Engineer rarity is common. Warp Engineer is from type Creature. Warp Engineer has 1 attack. Warp Engineer has 3 health. Warp Engineer is from Neutral tribe. Warp Engineer is part of the genesis set. Warp Engineer currently available in beta. There are 35229 Warp Engineer cards in existence (total). Warp Engineer was released at August 28, 2019.