Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Warp Engineer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warp Engineer belongs to magic. Warp Engineer costs 2 mana. Warp Engineer rarity is common. Warp Engineer is from type Creature. Warp Engineer has 1 attack. Warp Engineer has 3 health. Warp Engineer is from Neutral tribe. Warp Engineer is part of the genesis set. Warp Engineer currently available in beta. There are 35229 Warp Engineer cards in existence (total). Warp Engineer was released at August 28, 2019.