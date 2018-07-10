2

Warp Engineer

Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

1
3

Former versions

2
Warp Engineer
Roar: Choose a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Warp Engineer
Roar: Choose a card that costs less than your total Mana Gems, reduce its cost by 2.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

5
Warp Engineer
Control Atlantean: Roar: Move a random Atlantean from your Void to your hand.
5
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Warp Engineer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warp Engineer belongs to magic. Warp Engineer costs 2 mana. Warp Engineer rarity is common. Warp Engineer is from type Creature. Warp Engineer has 1 attack. Warp Engineer has 3 health. Warp Engineer is from Neutral tribe. Warp Engineer is part of the genesis set. Warp Engineer currently available in beta. There are 35229 Warp Engineer cards in existence (total). Warp Engineer was released at August 28, 2019.