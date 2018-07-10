8

Warden of Kauket

Whenever your god takes damage, deal 2 damage to each other creature.

3
12
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Warden of Kauket
Every time your god takes damage, deal 2 damage to all other creatures.
3
12
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

9
Warden of Kek
Everytime your God takes damage, deal 3 damage to all other creatures.
3
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Warden of Kauket is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Warden of Kauket is a neutral card. Warden of Kauket costs 8 mana. Warden of Kauket rarity is common. Warden of Kauket is from type Creature. Warden of Kauket has 3 attack. Warden of Kauket has 12 health. Warden of Kauket is from Anubian tribe. Warden of Kauket is part of the genesis set. Warden of Kauket currently available in beta. There are 35446 Warden of Kauket cards in existence (total). Warden of Kauket was released at August 28, 2019.