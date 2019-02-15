7

War, Incarnate

Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your god power to Ruin.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
War, Incarnate
Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your god power to Ruin.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
War, Incarnate
Roar: Equip Orax, Shield of Pain. Change your God Power to Ruin.

Version 1

Replaced February 15, 2019

War, Incarnate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). War, Incarnate belongs to war. War, Incarnate costs 7 mana. War, Incarnate rarity is legendary. War, Incarnate is from type Hero. War, Incarnate is from Neutral tribe. War, Incarnate is part of the genesis set. War, Incarnate currently available in beta. There are 2421 War, Incarnate cards in existence (total). War, Incarnate was released at August 28, 2019.