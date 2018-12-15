7

Void Drake

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 1 damage to each other enemy creature.

7
5
Dragon

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Void Drake
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature and 1 damage to all other enemy creatures.
6
4
Dragon

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Void Drake
Roar: Deal 2 damage to all enemy creatures.
5
3
Dragon

Version 1

Replaced December 15, 2018

