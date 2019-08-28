Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Afterlife: Deal 5 damage to your god and move the top card of your deck into your void.
Version 2
Replaced October 11, 2019
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Void Banshee is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Void Banshee belongs to death. Void Banshee costs 2 mana. Void Banshee rarity is rare. Void Banshee is from type Creature. Void Banshee has 4 attack. Void Banshee has 3 health. Void Banshee is from Nether tribe. Void Banshee is part of the core set. Void Banshee currently available in beta. There are 253 Void Banshee cards in existence (total). Void Banshee was released at October 11, 2019.