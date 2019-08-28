Afterlife: Deal 5 damage to your god and move the top card of your deck into your void.

Afterlife: Deal 5 damage to your god and move the top card of your deck into your void.

Afterlife: Deal 4 damage to your god and pull the top card of your deck into your void.

Void Banshee is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Void Banshee belongs to death. Void Banshee costs 2 mana. Void Banshee rarity is rare. Void Banshee is from type Creature. Void Banshee has 4 attack. Void Banshee has 3 health. Void Banshee is from Nether tribe. Void Banshee is part of the core set. Void Banshee currently available in beta. There are 253 Void Banshee cards in existence (total). Void Banshee was released at October 11, 2019.