8

Vinebound Jotun

Overkill. Roar: Deal 3 damage to each other creature.

10
12

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

8
Vinebound Jotun

Overkill damage is split randomly among the target's friendly characters. Roar: Deal 3 damage to all other creatures.

10
12

Version 3

Replaced September 24, 2019

8
Vinebound Jotun

Overkill damage is split randomly among the targets friendly characters. Roar: Deal 3 damage to all other creatures.

8
8

Version 2

Replaced September 17, 2019

8
Vinebound Jotun
Overkill damage is split randomly among the targets friendly characters. Roar: Deal 3 damage to all other creatures.
8
8

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

Vinebound Jotun is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Vinebound Jotun belongs to nature. Vinebound Jotun costs 8 mana. Vinebound Jotun rarity is epic. Vinebound Jotun is from type Creature. Vinebound Jotun has 10 attack. Vinebound Jotun has 12 health. Vinebound Jotun is from Neutral tribe. Vinebound Jotun is part of the core set. Vinebound Jotun currently available in beta. There are 140 Vinebound Jotun cards in existence (total). Vinebound Jotun was released at September 24, 2019.