After your god is attacked, deal 2 damage to the attacker and remove 1 durability from this relic.

Vine Armour is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Vine Armour belongs to nature. Vine Armour costs 3 mana. Vine Armour rarity is common. Vine Armour is from type Weapon. Vine Armour has 1 attack. Vine Armour has 4 health. Vine Armour is from Neutral tribe. Vine Armour is part of the genesis set. Vine Armour currently available in beta. There are 35295 Vine Armour cards in existence (total). Vine Armour was released at October 01, 2019.