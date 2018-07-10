4

Vile Mantis

Roar: Destroy two other random friendly creatures. This creature gains +2/+3 for each creature destroyed.

3
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Vile Mantis
Roar: Destroy two other random friendly creatures, and gain +2/+3 for each creature destroyed.
3
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Vile Mantis
Roar: Destroy two other random friendly creatures, and gain +3/+3 for each creature destroyed.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Vile Mantis
Roar: Destroy adjacent creatures, and gain +3/+3 for each.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Vile Mantis

Vile Mantis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Vile Mantis belongs to death. Vile Mantis costs 4 mana. Vile Mantis rarity is common. Vile Mantis is from type Creature. Vile Mantis has 3 attack. Vile Mantis has 2 health. Vile Mantis is from Neutral tribe. Vile Mantis is part of the genesis set. Vile Mantis currently available in beta. There are 35482 Vile Mantis cards in existence (total). Vile Mantis was released at August 28, 2019.