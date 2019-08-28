Viking Warmaiden is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Viking Warmaiden is a neutral card. Viking Warmaiden costs 2 mana. Viking Warmaiden rarity is common. Viking Warmaiden is from type Creature. Viking Warmaiden has 3 attack. Viking Warmaiden has 1 health. Viking Warmaiden is from Viking tribe. Viking Warmaiden is part of the core set. Viking Warmaiden currently available in beta. There are 319 Viking Warmaiden cards in existence (total). Viking Warmaiden was released at August 28, 2019.