Viking Outrider is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Viking Outrider is a neutral card. Viking Outrider costs 3 mana. Viking Outrider rarity is common. Viking Outrider is from type Creature. Viking Outrider has 4 attack. Viking Outrider has 3 health. Viking Outrider is from Viking tribe. Viking Outrider is part of the core set. Viking Outrider currently available in beta. There are 229 Viking Outrider cards in existence (total). Viking Outrider was released at August 28, 2019.