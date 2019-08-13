Viking Longship is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Viking Longship belongs to war. Viking Longship costs 4 mana. Viking Longship rarity is rare. Viking Longship is from type Creature. Viking Longship has 3 attack. Viking Longship has 4 health. Viking Longship is from Viking tribe. Viking Longship is part of the core set. Viking Longship currently available in beta. There are 219 Viking Longship cards in existence (total). Viking Longship was released at November 19, 2019.