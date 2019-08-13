4

Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
4
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Viking Longship

Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give each other friendly creature flank.

3
5
Viking

Version 3

Replaced November 19, 2019

4
Viking Longship
Blitz. Flank. Roar: Give all other friendly creatures flank.
3
5
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Viking Longship
All friendly creatures have flank.
3
5
Viking

Version 1

Replaced August 13, 2019

Viking Longship is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Viking Longship belongs to war. Viking Longship costs 4 mana. Viking Longship rarity is rare. Viking Longship is from type Creature. Viking Longship has 3 attack. Viking Longship has 4 health. Viking Longship is from Viking tribe. Viking Longship is part of the core set. Viking Longship currently available in beta. There are 219 Viking Longship cards in existence (total). Viking Longship was released at November 19, 2019.