Viking Bloodguard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Viking Bloodguard is a neutral card. Viking Bloodguard costs 3 mana. Viking Bloodguard rarity is rare. Viking Bloodguard is from type Creature. Viking Bloodguard has 2 attack. Viking Bloodguard has 2 health. Viking Bloodguard is from Viking tribe. Viking Bloodguard is part of the core set. Viking Bloodguard currently available in beta. There are 255 Viking Bloodguard cards in existence (total). Viking Bloodguard was released at August 28, 2019.