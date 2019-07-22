Roar: Deal 1 damage to two enemy creatures. You may select the same creature twice.

Veteran Archer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Veteran Archer is a neutral card. Veteran Archer costs 4 mana. Veteran Archer rarity is rare. Veteran Archer is from type Creature. Veteran Archer has 2 attack. Veteran Archer has 3 health. Veteran Archer is from Neutral tribe. Veteran Archer is part of the core set. Veteran Archer currently available in beta. There are 281 Veteran Archer cards in existence (total). Veteran Archer was released at September 03, 2019.