3

Vault Vagabond

Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, copy the top card of your opponent's deck and add it to your hand.

1
3
Guild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Vault Vagabond

Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, copy the top card of your opponent's deck and add it to your hand.

1
3

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

3
Vault Vagabond
Hidden. Flank. Whenever Vault Vagabond attacks a god, copy the top card of your opponent's deck and add it to your hand.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Vault Vagabond
Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, draw a card from your opponent's deck.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Vault Vagabond
Hidden. Flank. Whenever this creature attacks a god, draw a card from your opponent's deck.
1
2

Version 1

Replaced August 06, 2019

