Vanir Lion is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Vanir Lion is a neutral card. Vanir Lion costs 4 mana. Vanir Lion rarity is common. Vanir Lion is from type Creature. Vanir Lion has 5 attack. Vanir Lion has 2 health. Vanir Lion is from Neutral tribe. Vanir Lion is part of the core set. Vanir Lion currently available in beta. There are 219 Vanir Lion cards in existence (total). Vanir Lion was released at September 03, 2019.