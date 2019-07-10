Vampiric Skull is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Vampiric Skull belongs to death. Vampiric Skull costs 6 mana. Vampiric Skull rarity is rare. Vampiric Skull is from type Creature. Vampiric Skull has 6 attack. Vampiric Skull has 6 health. Vampiric Skull is from Nether tribe. Vampiric Skull is part of the core set. Vampiric Skull currently available in beta. There are 224 Vampiric Skull cards in existence (total). Vampiric Skull was released at October 10, 2019.