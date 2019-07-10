6

Vampiric Skull

Burn 1. Roar: Summon a random creature that costs 3 mana or less from your void.

6
6
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

6
Burn 1. Roar: Summon a random creature that costs 3 mana or less from your void.
5
5

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Burn 1. Roar: Summon a creature with 3 mana or less from your void.
5
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

