1

Valkyrie Heartsworn

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +1 health.

3
1
Viking

Cross my heart hope to kill.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Valkyrie Heartsworn
Roar: Give a friendly Viking health +1.
3
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Valkyrie Heartsworn
Roar: Gain +3 Attack if you have 3 or more Vikings in your Void.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

