Roar : Gain +3 Attack if you have 3 or more Vikings in your Void.

Valkyrie Heartsworn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Valkyrie Heartsworn is a neutral card. Valkyrie Heartsworn costs 1 mana. Valkyrie Heartsworn rarity is common. Valkyrie Heartsworn is from type Creature. Valkyrie Heartsworn has 3 attack. Valkyrie Heartsworn has 1 health. Valkyrie Heartsworn is from Viking tribe. Valkyrie Heartsworn is part of the genesis set. Valkyrie Heartsworn currently available in beta. There are 35080 Valkyrie Heartsworn cards in existence (total). Valkyrie Heartsworn was released at August 28, 2019.