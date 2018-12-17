Afterlife: Heal your God for 8 Health. If this puts your God at full Health, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Valewarden Minotaur is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Valewarden Minotaur belongs to nature. Valewarden Minotaur costs 5 mana. Valewarden Minotaur rarity is epic. Valewarden Minotaur is from type Creature. Valewarden Minotaur has 5 attack. Valewarden Minotaur has 5 health. Valewarden Minotaur is from Neutral tribe. Valewarden Minotaur is part of the core set. Valewarden Minotaur currently available in beta. There are 145 Valewarden Minotaur cards in existence (total). Valewarden Minotaur was released at November 19, 2019.