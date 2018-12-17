Valewarden Minotaur

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Afterlife: Heal your god for 7. If this completely heals your god, add a random Nature card to your hand.
Version 3
Replaced November 19, 2019
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced December 17, 2018
