2

Uproot

Deal 8 damage to a random enemy creature. Summon a 2/2 Walking Tree for your opponent.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Uproot
Destroy a random enemy creature. Summon a 2/2 Walking Tree for your opponent.

Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

1
Uproot
Destroy a random enemy creature. Summon two 2/2 Walking Tree for your opponent.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Uproot is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Uproot belongs to nature. Uproot costs 2 mana. Uproot rarity is common. Uproot is from type Spell. Uproot is from Neutral tribe. Uproot is part of the genesis set.