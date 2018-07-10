You’re about to do the worst thing you’ve ever done to a friend. Luckily that thing is killing them so you won’t have to suffer any snide looks from across the room at parties.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Untold Greed is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Untold Greed belongs to death. Untold Greed costs 1 mana. Untold Greed rarity is rare. Untold Greed is from type Spell. Untold Greed is from Neutral tribe. Untold Greed is part of the genesis set. Untold Greed currently available in beta. There are 12321 Untold Greed cards in existence (total). Untold Greed was released at August 28, 2019.