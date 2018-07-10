1

Untold Greed

Destroy target friendly creature. Draw two cards.

You’re about to do the worst thing you’ve ever done to a friend. Luckily that thing is killing them so you won’t have to suffer any snide looks from across the room at parties.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Untold Greed
Destroy a friendly creature and draw 2 cards.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Untold Greed
Destroy a friendly creature, draw 2 cards.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Untold Greed
Destroy a friendly creature. Heal double it's remaining Health to your God, up to 8.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Untold Greed

Untold Greed is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Untold Greed belongs to death. Untold Greed costs 1 mana. Untold Greed rarity is rare. Untold Greed is from type Spell. Untold Greed is from Neutral tribe. Untold Greed is part of the genesis set. Untold Greed currently available in beta. There are 12321 Untold Greed cards in existence (total). Untold Greed was released at August 28, 2019.