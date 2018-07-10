2

Unruly Shredder

After this creature takes damage, draw a card, and obliterate a random card in your hand.

1
4
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Unruly Shredder
Every time this creature takes damage, draw a card, and discard a random card.
1
4
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

2
Unruly Shredder
Everytime this creature takes damage, draw a card, and discard a random card.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

