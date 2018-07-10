You set your creature up on a blind date with some extra damage. But uh-oh they’re giving you that look. You’ll hear about it later.

Unnatural Binding is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Unnatural Binding belongs to death. Unnatural Binding costs 1 mana. Unnatural Binding rarity is rare. Unnatural Binding is from type Spell. Unnatural Binding is from Neutral tribe. Unnatural Binding is part of the genesis set. Unnatural Binding currently available in beta. There are 12193 Unnatural Binding cards in existence (total). Unnatural Binding was released at August 28, 2019.