Undying Wish is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Undying Wish belongs to death. Undying Wish costs 2 mana. Undying Wish rarity is common. Undying Wish is from type GodPower. Undying Wish is from Neutral tribe. Undying Wish is part of the core set. Undying Wish currently available in beta. Undying Wish was released at August 28, 2019.