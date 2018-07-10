Hidden for 1 turn. When this creature damages your opponent, replace a random card in their hand with an anim, enchanted weapon, or rune.

Hidden for 1 turn. When this creature damages your opponent, replace a random card in their hand with an anim, enchanted weapon, or rune.

Hidden for 1 turn. When this creature damages your opponent, replace a random card in their hand with an anim, enchanted weapon, or rune.

Underhand Thug is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Underhand Thug belongs to deception. Underhand Thug costs 3 mana. Underhand Thug rarity is common. Underhand Thug is from type Creature. Underhand Thug has 1 attack. Underhand Thug has 2 health. Underhand Thug is from Neutral tribe. Underhand Thug is part of the genesis set. Underhand Thug currently available in beta. There are 35448 Underhand Thug cards in existence (total). Underhand Thug was released at October 25, 2019.