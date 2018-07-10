2

Underbrush Boar

Confused. At the end of the turn Underbrush Boar is summoned, attack a random enemy creature.

3
3
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Underbrush Boar

Confused. At the end of the turn Underbrush Boar is summoned, attack a random enemy creature.

3
3

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Underbrush Boar
Confused. At the end of the turn Underbrush Boar is summoned, attack a random enemy creature.
3
3

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Underbrush Boar
At the end of your turn, attack a random enemy creature.
3
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Underbrush Boar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Underbrush Boar belongs to nature. Underbrush Boar costs 2 mana. Underbrush Boar rarity is rare. Underbrush Boar is from type Creature. Underbrush Boar has 3 attack. Underbrush Boar has 3 health. Underbrush Boar is from Wild tribe. Underbrush Boar is part of the genesis set. Underbrush Boar currently available in beta. There are 12599 Underbrush Boar cards in existence (total). Underbrush Boar was released at October 26, 2019.