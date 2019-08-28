Uncanny Rogue is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Uncanny Rogue belongs to deception. Uncanny Rogue costs 4 mana. Uncanny Rogue rarity is common. Uncanny Rogue is from type Creature. Uncanny Rogue has 3 attack. Uncanny Rogue has 2 health. Uncanny Rogue is from Guild tribe. Uncanny Rogue is part of the core set. Uncanny Rogue currently available in beta. There are 256 Uncanny Rogue cards in existence (total). Uncanny Rogue was released at October 26, 2019.