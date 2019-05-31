2

Umber Arrow

Gain control of an enemy creature with strength 2 or less until the end of turn. Give it godblitz.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Umber Arrow
Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack until the end of turn. Give it attack +1 and godblitz.

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Umber Arrow
Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack until the end of turn. Give it +1 Attack.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Umber Arrow

Umber Arrow is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Umber Arrow belongs to deception. Umber Arrow costs 2 mana. Umber Arrow rarity is common. Umber Arrow is from type Spell. Umber Arrow is from Neutral tribe. Umber Arrow is part of the core set. Umber Arrow currently available in beta. There are 403 Umber Arrow cards in existence (total). Umber Arrow was released at September 03, 2019.