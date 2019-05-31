Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack until the end of turn. Give it +1 Attack.

Gain control of an enemy creature with 2 or less attack until the end of turn. Give it attack +1 and godblitz.

Gain control of an enemy creature with strength 2 or less until the end of turn. Give it godblitz.

Umber Arrow is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Umber Arrow belongs to deception. Umber Arrow costs 2 mana. Umber Arrow rarity is common. Umber Arrow is from type Spell. Umber Arrow is from Neutral tribe. Umber Arrow is part of the core set. Umber Arrow currently available in beta. There are 403 Umber Arrow cards in existence (total). Umber Arrow was released at September 03, 2019.