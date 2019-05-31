Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced May 31, 2019
Umber Arrow is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Umber Arrow belongs to deception. Umber Arrow costs 2 mana. Umber Arrow rarity is common. Umber Arrow is from type Spell. Umber Arrow is from Neutral tribe. Umber Arrow is part of the core set. Umber Arrow currently available in beta. There are 403 Umber Arrow cards in existence (total). Umber Arrow was released at September 03, 2019.