Tyr, The Just is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tyr, The Just belongs to war. Tyr, The Just costs 7 mana. Tyr, The Just rarity is legendary. Tyr, The Just is from type Creature. Tyr, The Just has 5 attack. Tyr, The Just has 9 health. Tyr, The Just is from Viking tribe. Tyr, The Just is part of the genesis set. Tyr, The Just currently available in beta. There are 2420 Tyr, The Just cards in existence (total). Tyr, The Just was released at September 03, 2019.