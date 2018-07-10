7

Tyr, The Just

Blitz. After this takes damage, it gets +5 strength.

5
9
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Tyr, The Just
Blitz. This creature gains attack +5 when it takes damage.
4
9
Viking

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

8
Tyr, The Just
Blitz. This creature has +6 Attack while not at full Health.
4
10

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Tyr, The Just

