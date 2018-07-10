Backline. At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Skeleton with soulless for every friendly creature put into your void that turn.

Tutankhamun is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tutankhamun is a neutral card. Tutankhamun costs 4 mana. Tutankhamun rarity is legendary. Tutankhamun is from type Creature. Tutankhamun has 1 attack. Tutankhamun has 5 health. Tutankhamun is from Anubian tribe. Tutankhamun is part of the genesis set. Tutankhamun currently available in beta. There are 2403 Tutankhamun cards in existence (total). Tutankhamun was released at September 12, 2019.