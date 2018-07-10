Tutankhamun

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Backline. At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Skeleton with soulless for every friendly creature put into your void that turn.
Version 3
Replaced September 12, 2019
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
