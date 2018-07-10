4

Tutankhamun

At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Skeleton with soulless for every friendly creature put into your void that turn.

1
5
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Tutankhamun

Backline. At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Skeleton with soulless for every friendly creature put into your void that turn.

1
5
Anubian

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

4
Tutankhamun

Backline. At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Skeleton with soulless for every friendly creature put into your void that turn.

1
4
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Tutankhamun

Whenever a friendly creature dies, summon a 1/1 Skeleton.

1
6
Anubian

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Tutankhamun is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tutankhamun is a neutral card. Tutankhamun costs 4 mana. Tutankhamun rarity is legendary. Tutankhamun is from type Creature. Tutankhamun has 1 attack. Tutankhamun has 5 health. Tutankhamun is from Anubian tribe. Tutankhamun is part of the genesis set. Tutankhamun currently available in beta. There are 2403 Tutankhamun cards in existence (total). Tutankhamun was released at September 12, 2019.