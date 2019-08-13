Trojan Golem is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Trojan Golem is a neutral card. Trojan Golem costs 2 mana. Trojan Golem rarity is rare. Trojan Golem is from type Creature. Trojan Golem has 2 attack. Trojan Golem has 1 health. Trojan Golem is from Olympian tribe. Trojan Golem is part of the genesis set. Trojan Golem currently available in beta. There are 12445 Trojan Golem cards in existence (total). Trojan Golem was released at August 28, 2019.