Roar: Give the Chosen One +1/+1, frontline, and ward. Move it to the top of your deck.

Triumvirate Prophet is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Triumvirate Prophet belongs to light. Triumvirate Prophet costs 3 mana. Triumvirate Prophet rarity is legendary. Triumvirate Prophet is from type Creature. Triumvirate Prophet has 1 attack. Triumvirate Prophet has 2 health. Triumvirate Prophet is from Neutral tribe. Triumvirate Prophet is part of the core set. Triumvirate Prophet currently available in beta. There are 88 Triumvirate Prophet cards in existence (total). Triumvirate Prophet was released at August 28, 2019.