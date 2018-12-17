Tribal Orc is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Tribal Orc is a neutral card. Tribal Orc costs 1 mana. Tribal Orc rarity is common. Tribal Orc is from type Creature. Tribal Orc has 2 attack. Tribal Orc has 2 health. Tribal Orc is from Wild tribe. Tribal Orc is part of the core set. Tribal Orc currently available in beta. There are 492 Tribal Orc cards in existence (total). Tribal Orc was released at October 26, 2019.