Trial of the False Reflection is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Trial of the False Reflection belongs to magic. Trial of the False Reflection costs 7 mana. Trial of the False Reflection rarity is rare. Trial of the False Reflection is from type Spell. Trial of the False Reflection is from Neutral tribe. Trial of the False Reflection is part of the trial set. Trial of the False Reflection currently available in beta. Trial of the False Reflection was released at May 10, 2020.