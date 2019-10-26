Traveling Bard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Traveling Bard is a neutral card. Traveling Bard costs 4 mana. Traveling Bard rarity is common. Traveling Bard is from type Creature. Traveling Bard has 3 attack. Traveling Bard has 2 health. Traveling Bard is from Guild tribe. Traveling Bard is part of the core set. Traveling Bard currently available in beta. There are 242 Traveling Bard cards in existence (total). Traveling Bard was released at December 03, 2019.